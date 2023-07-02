Wurz’s son not good enough for F1 - Marko

By GMM 2 July 2023 - 13:30





Dr Helmut Marko has bad news for former F1 driver Alex Wurz’s son Charlie.

In January, we reported that young Wurz, 17, is well on the road to Formula 1, after dominating the Formula Regional Oceania championship in early 2023.

He has had less success after stepping up to the Formula Regional European series for the top ART team, but Wurz is clearly a rising young Austrian talent.

However, at the Austrian GP, Red Bull’s young driver mastermind Dr Helmut Marko told ORF: "I don’t see any Austrians who could be successful in Formula 1 in the near future."

Alex Wurz, however, begged to differ - and told Marko to his face.

"I do believe Charlie has what it takes to be a professional racing driver. He’s already shown his speed," said the former McLaren and Williams driver.

Marko hit back: "The results he is currently getting are not in the direction of Formula 1."

Wurz replied: "If the doctor wants to see it that way, that’s always his business."