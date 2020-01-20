Wurz designs Saudi Arabia’s new F1 track

Former F1 driver Alex Wurz has penned a circuit intended to be the host of a Saudi Arabia GP in 2023.

Arabian Business reports that the venue on the outskirts of the capital Riyadh is part of state-run Qiddiaya, an entertainment "giga-project" that hosted the final stage of the Dakar rally.

Among those at the event on the weekend called Qiddiya Grand Prix was the F1 track designer Wurz, Damon Hill, Romain Grosjean, David Coulthard and Nico Hulkenberg.

"The visionary Qiddiya project offers us amazing opportunities to design a track, a true racing arena for drivers, spectators, as well as the viewers at home," Wurz, also president of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said.

"Qiddiya has all it takes to become the motorsport capital of the world."

Earlier reports said the controversial Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was eyeing a $65m per year race deal with Formula 1, perhaps to begin with a street race in 2021.

L’Equipe quoted Qiddiya Investment Company’s CEO Michael Reininger as saying: "We are building the infrastructure to be able to accommodate the largest and best motorsport events in all categories."