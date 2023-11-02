World must ’accept’ Michael Schumacher’s fate - brother

By GMM 2 November 2023 - 15:29





Michael Schumacher’s well-known younger brother admits it has been hard to "accept" the fate of the Formula 1 legend.

Little is known about the extent of the seven time world champion’s brain injuries since his skiing accident almost a full decade ago - and his media lawyer is now declaring that the family will not change tack by revealing details.

Ralf Schumacher, who also raced in F1 with the five-years-older Michael, is clearly among the privileged few who is aware of the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver’s current condition.

When asked by German weekly Bunte about Michael’s health, Ralf replied in the latest edition: "Unfortunately, life isn’t fair sometimes.

"But we have to accept it."

The ray of light for 6-time grand prix winner Ralf, however, is that he does regularly see Michael’s children - Mick in the F1 paddocks of the world, but also Schumacher’s oldest child Gina-Maria, a successful equestrian athlete.

"When I see his children, my heart smiles," Ralf, now a F1 pundit for German television, said. "If someone in the family is looking for my advice, I’m there.

"But they’re making their own way in the world."