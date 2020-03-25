World motorsport on ’knife edge’ - Carlin

The global motor racing industry is on a "knife-edge" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That is the worrying claim of Trevor Carlin, whose UK-based operation competes in Indycar, sports cars, Formula 2, Formula 3, Formula 4 and other series.

He told City A.M. that he was making his way to America for the Indycar season opener in March when his phone "went mental" with the F1 news from Melbourne.

"It seemed to have a domino effect around the world," said Carlin. "(Indycar) pretty much cancelled within hours, it all fell apart."

With championships now postponed the world over, Carlin admits his operation could soon close down.

"If the cars aren’t running, then sponsors have no reason to pay. They’ll probably start delaying payments and then we’re on a bit of a knife-edge financially," he said.

"If it goes on for six months there’s a chance the team won’t exist. Hopefully it won’t be six months but the whole industry is on a knife-edge.

"But motor racing is one thing at the end of the day - everyone’s livelihoods are at stake," Carlin added.