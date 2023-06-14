Wolff ’trying’ to sign Hamilton before Canada GP

By GMM 14 June 2023 - 09:24





Lewis Hamilton may be just "days" away from putting pen to paper on a new Mercedes contract for 2024 and beyond.

The seven time world champion only has another six months to run on his existing deal with the German marque, and although most expect him to stay there have been rumours linking the 38-year-old with a sensational move to Ferrari.

What is clear is that negotiations between the driver and his boss Toto Wolff are long delayed - but that delay is finally now coming to an end.

"It is going to happen soon, and we are talking more days than weeks," Wolff said in New York, where he attended a Forbes event with Hamilton.

"We are trying hard," the Mercedes team chief added when asked if an agreement was possible ahead of the Canadian GP in Montreal this weekend.

"I will see him today and maybe we will talk about it," Wolff said.

Rival team Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko recently speculated that Hamilton was "annoyed" that he has been overtaken by Max Verstappen in the F1 earnings stakes.

"At least he could change that with Ferrari’s help," the 80-year-old Austrian added.

Wolff admits that the "money" issue is a thorny one between he and Hamilton.

"We have such a good relationship that we dread the moment that we need to talk about money," he said, adding that Hamilton is still worth a lot to Mercedes.

"Lewis is the most important personality in the sport," Wolff said.

"He is so multi-faceted, not only with the racing, but also off track, so we need to keep him in the sport for as long as possible."

Meanwhile, Wolff warned that another two-driver podium finish like Barcelona for the team’s new ’B’ is unlikely this weekend in Canada.

"With its long straights and slow corners, the Montreal layout shouldn’t suit our car as well as Barcelona," he said.