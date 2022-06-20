Wolff slammed rival bosses in Montreal meeting

By GMM 20 June 2022 - 08:27





Toto Wolff went "full Abu Dhabi-spec" as he lost his temper with fellow Formula 1 team bosses during a meeting in Montreal.

That unnamed source was referring to the Mercedes chief’s legendary outbursts following the highly controversial outcome of the 2021 world championship.

After the Canadian meeting, convened to discuss pertinent issues including the FIA’s clampdown against so-called "porpoising", another source is quoted as saying Wolff "lost his sh*t" at Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Horner’s views were echoed by Dr Helmut Marko, who slammed the "nonsense" clampdown that many believe was powered by struggling reigning champion Mercedes’ complaints about the ground-effect phenomenon.

"Today, (Lewis) Hamilton got out of the car quickly," said Marko after the seven time world champion finished on the podium in Sunday’s Canadian GP.

"Apparently when he’s on the podium, it’s a lot easier for his back."

Horner, meanwhile, declared: "One team, Mercedes, has the biggest problems and then the FIA reacted in the middle of the season.

"The fact that people are now trying to impose such powers on the FIA, which practically determine the setup of the cars, has certainly not been thought through.

"It’s unfair to have a mid-season rule change because one team missed its target."

When Horner, as well as other team bosses including 2022 championship rival Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto, pushed back against Wolff at the Montreal meeting, there were apparently fireworks.

One source wondered if Wolff’s furious reaction in the meeting was "because the Netflix cameras were on".

"This situation has clearly gone too far," Wolff insisted.

"Team principals trying to play political games is disingenuous. Mercedes is not the only team that is suffering in some way.

"But with these manipulations in the background, these Chinese whispers, it’s a bit difficult," said Wolff.

Marko, however, denied that Red Bull’s stance on this issue is purely for competitive reasons over and above the long-term health detriments of its drivers including Max Verstappen.

"Our drivers are one of the greatest assets we have," Marko told ORF. "We make sure they are in top physical condition."

He also warned that Mercedes’ strategy of wanting rule changes may backfire.

"All of the parameters are far too risky," said Marko. "You’d be giving yourself up to chance.

"But that would mainly affect the team that complained about it the most."