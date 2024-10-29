Wolff prepared to ’sacrifice’ more wins in 2024

By GMM 29 October 2024 - 13:57





Toto Wolff admits Mercedes may "sacrifice" good results in the remaining four grands prix.

The team boss admitted that recent big crashes have put Mercedes’ budget cap for the last weeks of the 2024 season into "serious trouble".

But George Russell says he wouldn’t even mind if the team didn’t manufacture him a replacement new-specification floor following his crash in Mexico last Friday.

"We may have to compromise for the rest of the season, which to be honest I would probably be fine with because we are not fighting for the championship," he said.

"I would be more than happy to keep the old floor on now if it gives us a better chance for next year."

Indeed, while technically Mercedes is still in the running for victories in the remaining races of 2024, McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull are well clear in the constructors’ championship standings.

When asked about Mercedes’ chances of more wins this season, Wolff told Osterreich newspaper: "That would be a cool goal - eight drivers who are fighting and four really good teams.

"But I have set a clear course for the four races until the end of the year," the Austrian added. "I will sacrifice a good race result for better development for next year.

"For us, every session and every race from now is a test," Wolff added. "It is more important to me than a possible victory that we try everything out - ride height, rear wing, suspension, etc. We are taking the risk now in order to learn."