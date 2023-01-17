Wolff looks ahead to Hamilton’s F1 return

By GMM 17 January 2023 - 08:13





Toto Wolff is looking forward to forthcoming meetings with Mercedes’ seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Various matters will be on the table as the 37-year-old driver returns from his winter break - having holidayed with a group of high-profile friends in Antarctica.

"As for contract discussions, we have a full year to go," said team boss Wolff when asked about Hamilton’s Mercedes deal that expires at the end of 2023.

"We are so aligned - in the last 10 years our relationship has grown," he added.

"It’s just a matter of him physically being back in Europe, sticking our heads together, wrestling a bit, and then leaving the room with white smoke after a few hours."

Another issue on the table, meanwhile, will be the FIA’s new initiative whereby drivers must get approval before making political gestures at grands prix.

"We need to see how this really pans out," Wolff said.

"We understand that sport is not here to mix with politics but on the contrary to unite.

"When Lewis has spoken with Mohammed (ben Sulayem) in the past it has always ended up in a positive discussion, so when people sit around the table together I don’t think things will be as harsh as they are written down.

"Once Lewis is back, these things will certainly be discussed with a positive mindset."