Wolff hits reverse over budget cap - Marko

Toto Wolff has "suddenly" hit reverse gear on a drastic reduction of the 2021 budget cap.

That is the claim of Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko, who said the Mercedes team boss was earlier a supporter of moves to significantly drive down the number amid the corona crisis.

"A few weeks ago Wolff was willing to accept $100 million," Marko told f1-insider.com.

"But now he has written a letter to the FIA in which he suddenly speaks of $145 million."

Marko said his fellow Austrian was also recently a supporter of a separate budget cap for driver salaries, "but now he (Wolff) doesn’t want to take this step until 2025".