French GP || June 28 || 15h10 (Local time)

Wolff hits reverse over budget cap - Marko

"A few weeks ago Wolff was willing to accept $100 million"

Search

By GMM

24 April 2020 - 11:05
Wolff hits reverse over budget cap (...)

Toto Wolff has "suddenly" hit reverse gear on a drastic reduction of the 2021 budget cap.

That is the claim of Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko, who said the Mercedes team boss was earlier a supporter of moves to significantly drive down the number amid the corona crisis.

"A few weeks ago Wolff was willing to accept $100 million," Marko told f1-insider.com.

"But now he has written a letter to the FIA in which he suddenly speaks of $145 million."

Marko said his fellow Austrian was also recently a supporter of a separate budget cap for driver salaries, "but now he (Wolff) doesn’t want to take this step until 2025".

keyboard_arrow_left

Marko wants support races at 2020 Austria GP

F1 eyes radical wind tunnel time idea

keyboard_arrow_right

Mercedes

More on Mercedes

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less