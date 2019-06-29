1 July 2019
Wolff doesn’t want son to be racing driver
"First, it’s dangerous"
Toto Wolff says he would prefer if his son says no to a future in Formula 1.
Two years ago, the 47-year-old and his wife Susie, a former Williams test driver, welcomed their first child together into the world.
"I would hope that he does not become a racing driver," the Mercedes team boss admitted to Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
"First, it’s dangerous, but also I don’t know if I’d enjoy watching my child in a kart or other racing cars at the weekends," he added.
Susie, whose maiden name is Stoddart, raced in F3 and DTM and is currently a Formula E team boss. But she also said she would not push their son Jack into motor sport.
"He should find out what he loves for himself," she said.
