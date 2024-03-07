Wolff deputy joins Hamilton in silver-to-red switch

By GMM 7 March 2024 - 13:43





Former F1 driver Jerome d’Ambrosio looks set to follow in Lewis Hamilton’s wheel-tracks by switching from Mercedes to Ferrari for 2025.

Earlier, the former Virgin and Lotus driver continued his racing career in Formula E, but ultimately climbed into the world of team management there in collaboration with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s wife Susie.

The 38-year-old Belgian then began to emerge in Mercedes’ F1 colours at grands prix on the shoulder of Toto Wolff, apparently being groomed to eventually take over as team boss.

But specialist sources including the Japanese outlet as-web.jp now claim that d’Ambrosio has been wooed to Ferrari by new team boss Frederic Vasseur - who earlier stunned the F1 world by also snapping up Hamilton.

The report said d’Ambrosio will head up Ferrari’s driver development academy.

"Wolff now seems determined not to resign until he returns Mercedes to the top," the Japanese publication explained. "As a result, d’Ambrosio may have realised that his chances of promotion were decreasing."

Sources suggest that d’Ambrosio "has already agreed terms" with Vasseur and will head off to Maranello as soon as a period of gardening leave is over.

He could even be in place in a red uniform before this year’s F1 summer break.