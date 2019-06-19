Wolff denies wanting Chase Carey’s job

Toto Wolff has once again played down reports linking him with F1 supremo Chase Carey’s job.

Carey’s contract runs out next year and many in the paddock think Mercedes chief Wolff would make a good replacement.

But Wolff told the Telegraph: "I’m personally very happy.

"If you start to realise that other parts of life that are more interesting, you become less effective in your role," he added.

The British newspaper, however, said even Liberty Media is pushing for Wolff to get Carey’s job.

But Wolff said he is not interested in chasing the role to secure his "legacy".

"There is no such thing as a legacy," he insisted. "It’s about meeting my own expectations. The rest is on Wikipedia."

Wolff said the late Niki Lauda, his former Mercedes colleague and friend, taught him to pursue his passions rather than mere ambition.

"Niki said to me ’I may only have 10 years left. I want to live the life I want to have, and not compromise’. I want to make every second count," Wolff said.