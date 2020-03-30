Wolff denies eyeing Aston Martin job

Toto Wolff has denied reports that he could quit Mercedes and join billionaire Lawrence Stroll at Aston Martin.

Wolff’s contract as team boss expires this year, and former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone thinks his relationship with new Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius is not great.

"At the moment he has other problems than the Formula 1 team," Ecclestone told f1-insider.com.

"If I was him (Kallenius), I would sell the team at the end of 2020. What does Mercedes have to prove after six world titles in a row?" he added.

As for Wolff, Ecclestone thinks it is very interesting that the Austrian has suddenly become very close with Racing Point owner Stroll.

"As far as I know, Wolff decided long ago to leave Mercedes and join with Stroll at Aston Martin. For the past two years they’ve been like identical twins," he said.

Wolff, though, denies it.

"The story is not true. I am not becoming CEO of Aston Martin," the Mercedes team boss told motorsport-total.com.

But if Mercedes does quit F1, Ecclestone thinks the German marque should continue to supply its engine to other teams.

"Why not make McLaren the factory team again and put the star on the car of all the other customers?" said Ecclestone.