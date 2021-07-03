Wolff admits new Mercedes parts coming

Toto Wolff has finally admitted that Mercedes’ development efforts for the 2021 car have not stopped completely.

The team boss caused a stir a week ago by insisting that despite Max Verstappen’s dominance, Mercedes will not spend "another minute" trying to develop the current car at Brackley.

However, his technical chief James Allison then said new parts are in fact in the works.

"We are no longer working on this year’s car in the wind tunnel," Wolff insisted in Austria. "We are already fully concentrating on the 2022 Mercedes.

"But with the help of the CFD tools, we are trying to gain a better understanding of the currents around our car."

As for Allison’s promise of new parts, Wolff added: "There won’t be any more big changes. But we do have something coming for Silverstone."