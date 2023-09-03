Wolff admits F1 return unlikely for Mick Schumacher

By GMM 3 September 2023 - 13:22





Toto Wolff has confirmed that the doors to a Formula 1 return for Mick Schumacher appear to all be locked shut for now.

Axed Haas driver Schumacher, 24, kept his F1 aspirations alive this year by signing up as the Wolff-managed reserve driver at Mercedes.

But the young German admitted at Monza that there is "not much happening" in the 2024 driver market at present.

"Many drivers are already fixed or have a contract that doesn’t expire until the end of next year," he told Sky Deutschland.

Wolff agrees with that assessment.

"It’s tough," the Mercedes team boss said at the scene of the Italian GP.

"Somehow, all the doors are closing, which is a shame because Mick deserves to be in Formula 1.

"But maybe the timing is just bad because there are no big changes in the field for 2024."