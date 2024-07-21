Williams wants to sign Albon’s teammate in ’two weeks’

By GMM 21 July 2024 - 12:23





Williams appears poised to stop waiting for Carlos Sainz and finalise its 2025 driver lineup before Formula 1’s looming summer break.

Sainz has pushed the patience of multiple teams he is considering for his post-Ferrari career, and also frustrated plenty of other drivers who are always waiting for his decision.

"Of course it’s a factor," said Valtteri Bottas when asked about the Sainz delay, "although it won’t last forever. I don’t think all the teams are willing to wait very much longer for Sainz."

It is believed Sainz, 29, is taking so long to decide between solid offers from Sauber-Audi, Williams and Alpine because he’s holding out for the off-chance of a Mercedes or Red Bull seat.

"It’s a complex decision," he admitted to La Repubblica newspaper. "I need more time, more than people hoped, to analyse the market, teams and people.

"I haven’t done it yet and I don’t know if it will happen before the summer break. I know I have teams on hold and I thank them for their patience, but I have to have it too."

Sainz denies that it was the late offer from new Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore that caused the latest hold-up.

"From the beginning, all the teams that didn’t have confirmed drivers were an option," he insists, "so Alpine was there too. They didn’t come in at the last minute."

Word in the paddock is that Williams boss James Vowles has tired of waiting for Sainz and is instead poised to sign Bottas to a multi-year deal - especially with Esteban Ocon proving too tall for the 2025 cockpit.

"That’s the question of the moment," Vowles told Canal Plus in Hungary when asked about Alex Albon’s unnamed teammate for 2025 and beyond.

"We will decide soon, but for the moment I can’t tell you. But it will be in the next two weeks, I think."

Bottas has been spotted meeting with Vowles on two separate occasions over just the last few weeks, including at Silverstone recently.

"Discussions have taken place here and there," said the Sauber driver in Hungary. "James and I know each other particular well.

"Everything that has been negotiated with all of the teams I’ve talked to is based on multi-year contracts," Bottas insisted. "At this point in a career, one year is not very interesting. It has to be a longer project and you have to commit to it properly.

"I believe there are still years ahead of me at this level, and that’s the feeling I got from these conversations too. Hopefully we can improve this (Sauber) car this season and wherever I am next year, there will be better equipment from the start."