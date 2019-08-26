Belgian GP || September 1 || 15h10 (Local time)

Williams still ’in our own league’ - Kubica

"The break, though, did not change anything"

31 August 2019 - 08:19
Robert Kubica’s poor 2019 season is not getting any better in Belgium.

In opening practice at Spa, even Nicholas Latifi - the son of McLaren shareholder Michael Latifi and tipped to make his F1 debut in 2010 - was faster than the struggling Pole.

Latifi, reportedly funded to the tunes of tens of millions of dollars, was driving the sister Williams on Friday while Kubica’s regular teammate George Russell sat out.

Kubica was also slowest overall, by half a second, when Russell resumed work on Friday afternoon.

"The summer break was quite long and I came to Belgium with a positive attitude," Kubica told Eleven Sports.

"The break, though, did not change anything. There’s little to be done here when the gap is like this.

"It’s hard to plan anything for the rest of the weekend when we drive only in our own league," he added.

