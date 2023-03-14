Williams Racing announces Frederic Brousseau as Chief Operating Officer

By Franck Drui 14 March 2023 - 14:05





Williams Racing today announces the appointment of Frederic Brousseau as Chief Operating Officer. After a 26-year career in the aerospace industry, Frederic will join the celebrated Formula 1 team in April.

Frederic began his career with Pratt & Whitney Canada in 1997 on the factory floor and advanced through a variety of operational and management roles, including direct international sourcing project initiatives. As General Manager of the company’s Mirabel Aerospace Centre he guided the opening of the facility and its state-of-the-art production line for the engines which power the Airbus A220 commercial jet liner.

After fulfilling a number of executive roles during his tenure at Pratt & Whitney, Frederic was appointed Vice President, Operations at P&W in April 2022. In this role, he oversaw the company’s worldwide Operations, encompassing 12 sites across Canada, Poland, Morocco and China. He also led the company’s worldwide supply chain, sourcing strategy as well as new program industrialisation. He was responsible for the development and deployment of operational strategy with a focus on ensuring the operational competitiveness of its sites & supply chain.

During his time at P&W, Frederic also played a leadership role in the areas of employee health and safety, environmentally sustainable manufacturing philosophies and practices, and the development of talent in various multi-cultural and cross-disciplinary settings.

Matthew Savage, Chairman of the Board, Williams Racing: “We are very excited to bring Frederic on board as an energetic and experienced leader who can help with the transformation of Williams Racing. He began his career working on the shop floor, and his most recent role saw him looking after worldwide aerospace operations, including running multiple worldwide manufacturing sites and an operation with more than 10,000 employees. I expect him to contribute significantly to our journey at Williams Racing.”

Frederic Brousseau, Chief Operating Officer, Williams Racing: “There is no better feeling than setting out on a brand new journey and working towards achieving your dreams. It has been an exciting beginning of the season and I am looking forward to joining a team with such Formula 1 heritage. I am eager to get started and contribute to building the organisation’s future alongside everyone at Williams Racing.”