Williams presents livery for 2023 F1 season

By Franck Drui 6 February 2023 - 15:04





Williams Racing is proud to reveal the livery that will adorn the FW45, the team’s new challenger for the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season. Williams Racing is also thrilled to showcase major partners, with Gulf Oil, Stephens, Michelob ULTRA and PureStream joining the team from the 2023 season.

The 2023 livery design is an evolution of the FW44, retaining the brand visual cues which features a contrasting diamond shape and flashes of red and blue, embodying the exciting new era of Williams Racing. This year’s design features a colour finish change to matte, providing a stronger on track visual.

The FW45, which will be rolled out on 13th February, is an evolution of the FW44.The floor edges have been raised to satisfy the updated 2023 FIA Technical Regulations and the team has taken the opportunity to heavily evolve the sidepod concept, which has been made possible by optimising the power unit cooling layout. There are also modifications to the front suspension layout as well as the major external aerodynamic surfaces. As a result, the FW45 is more aerodynamically efficient than the FW44, with more overall downforce and improved handling characteristics. The 2023 Pirelli tyres are an evolution of the 2022 version and the FW45 is optimised to the improved characteristics of the new tyres.

A further major partnership is confirmed from this season with Stephens as Official Investment Banking Partner, an independent financial services firm founded in the United States in 1933, with key offices in the US, London and Frankfurt. Williams Racing and Stephens will partner in a strategic marketing alliance as Stephens’ increases its footprint in Europe.

Michelob ULTRA, the fastest growing beer brand in the United States, joins the team in a multi-year partnership which unites two iconic brands with a long history of excellence and recognition. As a part of the Anheuser-Busch portfolio, Michelob ULTRA reunites the leading brewer with Williams Racing and Formula 1 for the first time since 2006. Through this partnership, Michelob ULTRA and Williams Racing will bring premium experiences for fans to enjoy at the Grand Prix throughout North America, reminding fans “it’s only worth it if you enjoy it.”

Williams Racing and PureStream have partnered to lead an exchange of best practices between leading electronic trading teams and the F1 team. Both electronic trading and motorsport rely on many functionally-organised teams working together with new technology, balancing precision measurements and subjective strategies to win under hyper-competitive and split-second conditions. PureStream will co-host thought leadership events at select F1 races throughout 2023 to enable the exchange of ideas between Williams Racing and leading electronic trading teams.

For 2023 Williams Racing has an exciting driver line-up, with Alex Albon beginning his second year with the team, after an impressive season in 2022, scoring points in multiple races. American driver Logan Sargeant joins as Alex’s team-mate, after climbing the ranks from the Williams Racing Driver Academy. The 22-year-old will make his F1 debut at the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix.

The FW45 will hit the track at Silverstone on 13th February, with both race drivers, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, undertaking driving duties. Williams Racing Brand Ambassador and 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button will also be in attendance to see this year’s car complete its first laps.

As Williams Racing continues its transformative new chapter, it welcomes James Vowles as Team Principal. James joins on 20th February from Mercedes F1 Team, bringing a wealth of experience and strategic capabilities that will lead the team and help push Williams Racing both on and off-track.

Matthew Savage, Chairman of the Board, Williams Racing: "As Williams Racing continues its transformation, we’re proud to unveil this year’s livery. We are excited about this year’s car, and I cannot thank the entire team at Grove enough for their hard work to get ready for the season. I am delighted to welcome both new and existing partners to our journey. With our new Team Principal James Vowles joining us later this month, as well as our exciting driver line up of Alex and Logan, Williams Racing will be giving its all in 2023."

Alex Albon: "I’m really excited to be starting back for another year with the team. The car looks great and will hit the track at Silverstone. The team has worked really hard last year and over the winter to address some key areas in our car, putting in the work to try and maximise what we get out of the car for 2023, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the FW45 can do. We also welcome new partners to the team this year, so it’s great to have them onboard."

Logan Sargeant: "I’m really excited for the season to get started after what, for me, feels like a long winter! I’m super motivated and we’ve put a lot of hard work in. The car is looking amazing and it shows the huge effort the team has put in the off season, so I’m looking forward to getting started at Silverstone before heading out to Bahrain."

Gulf becomes an official partner

Williams Racing is also delighted to announce a multi-year partnership with Gulf Oil International, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of oils and lubricants.

Gulf’s partnership with Williams Racing is another major signing for the team as it continues its transformative journey across the business, demonstrating the new era of commercial investment for Williams Racing since its acquisition by Dorilton Capital.

Together, Williams Racing and Gulf will write the next chapter of Gulf’s eminent motorsport story, expanding the partnership beyond the Formula 1 team as, in addition, Gulf will partner the Williams Racing Driver Academy and Williams Esports. This expansion ultimately works for Gulf to play a part in contributing to junior motorsport drivers’ careers and showcasing industry access for all.

The high-octane partnership will see the vibrant colours of Gulf adorn the new FW45, race driver suits, pitstop gantry and some of the team’s key pitstop personnel. There will be a number of high-profile marketing initiatives throughout the year that will embody a shared vision of a bright modern future for motorsport, both on and off the track.

Activations with the Williams Racing Driver Academy and Williams Esports will ensure Gulf can reach new audiences and play a role in the success stories of younger generations. The forward-thinking partnership will also comprise future-forward and digitally-enabled fan engagement opportunities in order to help bring fans of Williams Racing, Gulf and Formula 1 closer to the sport they love.

Matthew Savage, Chairman of the Board, Williams Racing, said, “I am incredibly excited about this partnership between Williams Racing and Gulf, a renowned and trusted global brand, who have put their trust in us as a long-term partner. This signifies the strength of our brand and commercial offerings as we continue our transformation. Gulf and Williams Racing share an illustrious motorsport heritage and, together, we are making history with this partnership.”

James Bower, Commercial Director for Williams Racing, said, “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Gulf, a leading global manufacturer in the industry and a distinguished brand within motorsport. Our partnership demonstrates the ongoing effort by the team to develop our brand and commercial proposition. It’s a testament to the team and to Gulf for joining us on this journey and I’m eager for fans to experience what we have planned.”

Mike Jones, CEO, Gulf Oil International : “Gulf has a proud history in motorsport with some of the most iconic and respected teams, and Williams Racing is no exception. Together we share decades of motorsport experience to bring motorsport, Formula 1 and Williams Racing fans closer to the sport they love through our partnership. We are also excited to expand our foothold in motorsport through the Williams Racing Driver Academy and Williams Esports. Together we share a vision of a bright modern future for motorsport on and off the track ; made possible through our common culture of partnership and innovation. This makes Williams Racing the perfect partner for Gulf, and we’re excited to start this next chapter of our iconic motorsport story.”