Williams not revealing Sainz contract exit clauses

By Franck Drui 31 July 2024 - 12:34





James Vowles is not confirming suggestions that Carlos Sainz’s newly-signed contract with Williams contains a series of unique exit clauses.

With Ferrari replacing him next year with Lewis Hamilton, and Red Bull and Mercedes not finding a place for the 29-year-old Spaniard, Sainz has picked Williams as the best choice out of the remaining Formula 1 teams for 2025 "and beyond".

However, rampant speculation suggests that while the deal might run for two, three or even more seasons starting next year, Sainz’s management team has engineered easy ways for the 3-time race winner to escape the contract if a top team came knocking.

"I’m surprised Mercedes and Red Bull didn’t sign Carlos," Williams team boss Vowles said.

"The competition is getting closer and closer, so the driver really can make a difference. And I’m not just talking about performance, but I’ve noticed Carlos has significantly improved all of the teams he’s been in.

"So it’s great news for us," Vowles added. "I see him as the second best driver on the grid at times and certainly in the top four."

Vowles says he has been honest with Sainz throughout, making it clear that while Williams might struggle to be at the front in the "short term", he has ambitious goals for the future.

But will Sainz actually make it into the longer-term future with Williams?

Spanish F1 commentator Antonio Lobato told DAZN this week that he has heard there are "interesting exit clauses" in the contract "in case a seat at one of the big teams becomes free".

Vowles would not confirm that.

"There are exactly ten people in the world who know what’s inside that contract," he insisted.

However, he freely admits that the negotiation process, involving potential leaks to the media, has been "a bit more public than I would normally like".

As for the wording of the announcement, with Sainz committing for 2025, 2026 "and beyond", Vowles concluded: "That was Carlos’ request."