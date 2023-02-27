Williams in no rush for new technical, aero bosses

By GMM 27 February 2023 - 08:03





Williams is heading into the new Formula 1 season without a technical director.

The British team’s boss Jost Capito was ousted over the winter and replaced with former Mercedes strategy boss James Vowles.

But another high-profile departure was Francois-Xavier (FX) Demaison - Williams’ technical director.

And new boss Vowles is quoted by French magazine Auto Hebdo as explaining that Frenchman Demaison will not be replaced for now.

"We are not going to rush to make a decision," Vowles said.

"The key is to make sure we find the right person for the organisation over the long term."

However, Vowles also said the Oxfordshire based team has launched, tested and this weekend will successfully race its new 2023 car without a technical boss.

"There is a strong organisation in place and it operates without a technical director as we speak today," he said.

"We put a car on the track, it is built, and the team has done an incredible job over the winter to achieve this," Vowles insisted.

"What is clear is that it is not about putting someone in place for the short term, but rather the long term. We need to ensure we have the right person for the job."

Vowles also admitted that Williams is looking for a new aerodynamics chief, after Dave Wheater also left the team last December.