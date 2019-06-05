Williams ’impossible to drive’ - Kubica

Robert Kubica has admitted he is unhappy with his situation at Williams.

Until now, the Pole has said that despite his and the team’s struggle in 2019, he is enjoying his return to Formula 1.

But in Canada, Kubica is not just dead last again, but a huge eight tenths behind his impressive teammate George Russell in qualifying.

"I do not know why it is happening again but we have to understand it, because it happens too often," the 34-year-old told Eleven Sports.

Explaining the issue, Kubica added: "There was no grip, the tyres slid so much at both the front and the rear.

"I’m fighting just to stay on track. It puts me in a difficult situation. When the car starts to slide like that it’s just impossible to drive.

"I don’t think it’s a matter of the setup, because too often things are happening that are difficult to understand," he said.