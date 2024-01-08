Williams extends Mercedes engine supply deal into new F1 era

By Franck Drui 8 January 2024 - 15:41





In a development that signifies the continuation of a successful and enduring partnership, Williams Racing is delighted to announce that Mercedes-Benz will be the Power Unit supplier for the team from the 2026 Formula One season onwards.

The decision to extend the partnership into the new technical regulation era, which will begin in 2026, solidifies the commitment to excellence and innovation between the parties. This announcement marks a significant step forward in the long-term relationship, which began at the start of the hybrid era in 2014.

The future power units will exclusively use 100% sustainable fuel, adhering to stringent sustainability standards and reducing overall fuel consumption. The power unit’s electrical systems will be upgraded to achieve higher performance, and will feature a single 350 kW electric motor, almost three times more powerful than the current MGU-K. The development of the new power units will also be required to adhere to cost cap regulations.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing: "We have enjoyed a long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz, and we are thrilled to extend this collaboration into the next era of Formula 1. The expertise, support and technology that Mercedes brings to the table align perfectly with our team’s aspirations in the medium and long term. This long-term agreement with Mercedes is a positive step and forms part of our objectives for the future, whilst we will still retain our design and manufacturing expertise and capabilities in-house."

Toto Wolff, Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport: “We are delighted to confirm Williams Racing as the second customer team that we will supply for the 2026 power unit regulations. Today’s news highlights the strength of the Mercedes-Benz offering in F1 and importantly not only validates, but reinforces, our overall motorsport strategy. Since 2014, we have continued to build and develop our relationship with Williams. As the team continues to put the foundations in place to challenge at the front of the grid, we look forward to supporting them with our power unit supply.”