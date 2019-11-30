Williams confirms 2019 Abu Dhabi test river Line-up

Williams Racing is pleased to confirm its line-up for the post-season Abu Dhabi Pirelli tyre test. 2020 Race Drivers, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will be joined by Israeli racer Roy Nissany.

The Pirelli tyre test will take place over two days at the Yas Marina Circuit the week following the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. On day one George Russell will drive the FW42, before Roy Nissany takes over the car during the afternoon. Roy will drive again on day two, before handing over to Nicholas Latifi late morning for the final on-track running in 2019.

Roy most recently raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2018, after success in World Series Formula V8 3.5 where he competed for three seasons winning multiple races. He also has previous experience driving an F1 car, getting behind the wheel of a Sauber in Valencia, 2014.

The test is aimed at evaluating 2020 candidate tyres on behalf of the Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli. Williams is pleased to have this opportunity to assess the new tyres ahead of the winter break with such an exciting line-up of drivers: George and Nicholas, as confirmed race drivers for 2020, with their experience of the FW42, and Roy as a promising young talent.

Roy Nissany commented, “I am excited to drive for ROKiT Williams Racing in the 2019 Abu Dhabi Pirelli tyre test. It is great experience to build my on-track experience in a current Formula One car, and I hope that I can impress the team whilst doing so.”