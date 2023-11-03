Will Massa sit out Brazil GP amid F1 lawsuits?

By GMM 3 November 2023 - 09:45





Sao Paulo native Felipe Massa will probably not be at the Brazilian GP this weekend in an official role, despite officially serving as a Formula 1 ambassador.

The former Ferrari driver is in the midst of legal action against F1 and the FIA, citing recent comments by the sport’s ex-supremo Bernie Ecclestone suggesting key officials knew about the 2008 ’crashgate’ scandal before that year’s world champion - Lewis Hamilton - was crowned.

42-year-old Massa’s legal team has granted the sport’s current bosses more time to respond to his claims, and since the new saga emerged he has agreed not to attend races.

That will also apply this weekend at Massa’s local circuit, Interlagos but the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport says it was his decision to sit out the Brazilian GP, even though F1 or the FIA did not specifically invite him or ask him to stay away.

Massa’s legal case involves potential financial compensation for missing out on the 2008 world championship - but he also seeks to take away seven time title winner Hamilton’s first crown.

Hamilton, though, chose not to comment on Massa’s quest at Interlagos on Thursday.

"I honestly pay no attention to it," he insisted.

But he insists he now has a very close relationship with the people of Brazil, despite initially being "public enemy number 1" in the wake of the incredible 2008 finale.

Hamilton, who walked into the paddock on Thursday in a striking outfit paying tribute to the great Ayrton Senna, said: "It’s just such a beautiful culture, and the track is iconic.

"They don’t built circuits like this anymore."