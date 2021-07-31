Wife wanted Schumacher film to be ’authentic’

A new official documentary will tread a fine line between "independent reporting" and "the consideration" of Michael Schumacher’s family.

The Hungaroring paddock is abuzz with talk about the new Netflix film that has been endorsed by the former seven time world champion’s family, his son Mick, as well as his closest friends including Jean Todt and manager Sabine Kehm.

After a long delay due to covid, it will finally be released in mid September.

"The biggest balancing act was to find the balance between independent reporting and the consideration of the family," director Vanessa Nocker told Auto Motor und Sport.

Indeed, there were concerns that any official documentary would gloss over the great 52-year-old German’s most controversial sporting moments, as well as the aftermath of his 2013 skiing accident and long-term brain injuries.

Nocker, though, says even Schumacher’s wife Corinna wanted the film to be "authentic".

"Corinna herself was our greatest support," she said.

"She herself wanted to show an authentic film - Michael as he is, with all the ups and downs, without any fuss.

"She had the strength to let us do it, so we have respected and preserved her limits. She is a very inspiring, warm woman who made a lasting impression on us all."