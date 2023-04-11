Widow sues Niki Lauda’s foundation for 30m

By GMM 11 April 2023 - 16:13





Niki Lauda’s widow is suing for a big chunk of the late triple world champion’s net worth.

It is believed that at the time of his death in 2019, the 70-year-old and former Mercedes team shareholder was worth somewhere in the range of $200-500 million.

And according to the Austrian newspaper Kurier, two lawsuits relating to what now happens to that money are now underway in court in Vienna.

Lauda’s wife at the time of his death, 44-year-old Birgit Wetzinger, is asking the court to rule that 20-30 million euros from the assets of his foundation are awarded to her.

It is believed Lauda’s will explicitly aimed to avoid inheritance disputes, given that he had two children from his first marriage and two more children from his second.

However, proceeds from the foundation were more open to dispute - and so Birgit filed the proceedings against it.

That is despite the fact that, according to Kurier, the foundation was already paying Birgit some EUR 20,000 per month.

"Birgit started all these proceedings," a family friend told the newspaper, "although the rest of the family fully agree with the way Niki arranged it.

"They respect his will and are ready to defend it in court."