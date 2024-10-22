Why Pirelli withdrew designer F1 trophies in Austin

By GMM 22 October 2024 - 13:43





Race sponsor Pirelli, and US GP organisers, had to hurriedly backtrack on its plans for novel designer trophies for the F1 winners in Austin.

The Pirelli-commissioned trophies, penned and constructed by Italian designer Matteo Machiavelli and affectionately named ’Heroo’, were revealed with much fanfare in the days before the US GP.

To some, the trophies resembled Lego figurines in Daft Punk-style helmets with Mickey Mouse ears.

But Charles Leclerc was ultimately presented with a much more standard trophy on the podium - with the second and third-placed drivers given miniature Pirelli tyre replicas similar to those given to the pole sitters.

"The decision to withdraw the trophies was taken by race sponsor Pirelli after consulting with Formula 1," explained Corriere della Sera correspondent Daniele Sparisci.

"This was to avoid legal disputes, as ’Heroo’ was accused of being too similar to a famous designer art toy already on the market called Bearbrick.

"After the complaints arrived, Pirelli moved quickly in agreement with the organisers to put a plan B into action and avoid repercussions."