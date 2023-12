Well-known F1 journalist, Ferrari spokesman, dies

By GMM 15 December 2023 - 10:57





Alberto Antonini, a familiar name in the Formula 1 paddock for many years, has died.

He is best known for being a highly respected journalist for the Italian magazine Autosprint and Sky Italia, but he also served for a time as Ferrari’s F1 spokesman during Maurizio Arrivabene’s reign as team boss.

La Repubblica newspaper said Antonini was 62, and leaves behind his wife Barbara.

Autosprint, meanwhile, reports that he died this week at a hospital in Bologna. Corriere della Sera newspaper believes his death followed an illness.

"An educated and decent man, a trained professional with great humility and humanity, which are uncommon qualities today where everyone feels like a phenomenon, but above all a dear friend. I loved him," Arrivabene said.