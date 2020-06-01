’Weird’ reverse grid idea ’worth a try’ - Salo

Mika Salo says reverse grid races are "worth a try" as Formula 1 looks to emerge from its coronavirus shutdown.

The sport is tipped to reveal its initial European ’ghost race’ schedule on Monday, and reports suggest Liberty Media wants to use the opportunity to revive its idea of shaking up the race format with reverse grids.

"Sounds pretty weird," former F1 driver and occasional steward Mika Salo told Ilta Sanomat newspaper. "But it would be interesting to see the experiment."

Reportedly, the plan involves replacing qualifying with a short sprint race.

Salo added: "Everything is worth a try. After all, they’re trying to make F1 and the show more entertaining and the Americans know how to do that."

However, Mercedes is believed to be opposed to the idea, which is set to be voted on early this week as the official ghost race calendar is ratified.

Salo thinks the plan may also be unpopular among the drivers.

"For the driver, it’s not much fun because you are punished for driving well," said the Finn. "In that sense it’s not right, and it’s of course a different matter for those with a very good car who can get past everyone.

"But least there would be some variety by putting inferior cars at the front."