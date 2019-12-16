Wehrlein to remain Ferrari sim driver - Binotto

Pascal Wehrlein will continue to spearhead Ferrari’s F1 simulator program.

"We have very experienced drivers in the simulator for next year," team boss Mattia Binotto told the German website motorsport-total.com.

"Pascal will stay with us in the coming season."

Wehrlein, a former Sauber and Manor driver, also races in the Formula E series.

"We may also have less experienced F1 drivers who have been driving simulators for many years," Binotto added.

The German report said he was referring to Brendon Hartley, Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon.

"The simulator is becoming increasingly important, so we will invest more there in the future," Binotto said.

Elsewhere, Binotto was quoted as saying that Ferrari will expand its driver development ’academy’ next year.

"We are also looking for women drivers because women must also be part of the Ferrari driver academy," he said.

"It is something we are working on at the moment to ensure it happens very soon."