W Series to stage all-new races alongside Formula 1 in 2020
In Austin and Mexico
Search
W Series, the revolutionary one-year-old single-seater championship for female racing drivers only, will stage all-new races in USA and Mexico this coming autumn, alongside Formula 1. W Series’ USA race will take place at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday October 24th, and W Series’ Mexico race will take place at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the capital, Mexico City, on Saturday October 31st.
The two all-new W Series races will form an exciting championship-deciding ‘double header’, held on consecutive weekends, and will be rounds seven and eight of the eight-race 2020 W Series championship.
The full 2020 W Series championship calendar is therefore as follows:
St Petersburg, Russia: May 30th
Anderstorp, Sweden: June 13th
Monza, Italy: June 27th
Norisring, Germany: July 11th
Brands Hatch, UK: August 23rd
Assen, Netherlands: September 5th
Austin, USA: October 24th
Mexico City, Mexico: October 31st