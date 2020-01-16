W Series to stage all-new races alongside Formula 1 in 2020

W Series, the revolutionary one-year-old single-seater championship for female racing drivers only, will stage all-new races in USA and Mexico this coming autumn, alongside Formula 1. W Series’ USA race will take place at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday October 24th, and W Series’ Mexico race will take place at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the capital, Mexico City, on Saturday October 31st.

The two all-new W Series races will form an exciting championship-deciding ‘double header’, held on consecutive weekends, and will be rounds seven and eight of the eight-race 2020 W Series championship.

The full 2020 W Series championship calendar is therefore as follows:

St Petersburg, Russia: May 30th

Anderstorp, Sweden: June 13th

Monza, Italy: June 27th

Norisring, Germany: July 11th

Brands Hatch, UK: August 23rd

Assen, Netherlands: September 5th

Austin, USA: October 24th

Mexico City, Mexico: October 31st