Vowles still discussing potentially loaning Colapinto to Audi

Improving economic conditions and the meteoric debut of Franco Colapinto have breathed new life into Argentina’s Formula 1 aspirations.

Backed by a bevy of Argentine sponsors paying about $500,000 per race to Williams, 21-year-old Colapinto recently replaced Logan Sargeant and made an immediate impact on the sport.

And while reports suggest Sauber has selected Valtteri Bottas to be paired with Nico Hulkenberg next year, Williams boss Vowles says he is still discussing potentially loaning Colapinto to the Audi-owned team next year.

"For transparency, we are in conversations to see if that (Audi) is a route for him, where he could be on the grid with them for two years," Vowles told the Wall Street Journal.

"I’ve learned that the F1 driver situation is never truly settled," he added. "It’s good for us, we’re signed, but I think next year you’re going to see more movement."

Former Argentine F1 driver, Miguel Angel Guerra, thinks Colapinto can have a Max Verstappen-like effect but this time within Argentina, which hasn’t been on the Formula 1 calendar since 1998.

"We have an impressive driver now," he told the iconic Argentine sports magazine El Grafico. "He is the Argentine Verstappen. Any astute team boss should be talking to Colapinto."

Since Argentina lost its grand prix some 26 years ago, the economic situation in the country has dramatically worsened. However, there are now clear signs of recovery since the election last year of libertarian president Javier Milei.

"Argentina is ready for the return of Formula 1," declared Daniel Scioli, the Argentine sports minister.

"A grand Prix is a global event," he added. "It provides jobs, international tourists and foreign currency. The conditions are there for us, as are the private investments that will finance the event.

"Argentines have once again set their sights on the top category of motorsport due to the Colapinto phenomenon," minister Scioli added. "I have spoken with president Milei about bringing Formula 1 back to Argentina."