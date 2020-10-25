Vitaly Petrov’s father assassinated in Russia

Vitaly Petrov has abruptly vacated his post as a F1 steward this weekend following the apparent assassination of his father in Russia.

The FIA announced on Saturday that Formula E safety car driver Bruno Correia has stepped up at Portimao to replace Petrov "due to a personal bereavement".

Multiple Russian reports claim that former F1 driver Petrov’s 61-year-old father Alexandr was shot to death at his home in Vyborg on Saturday evening.

Petrov senior was a powerful businessman and politician in the region, with some reports suggesting the supposed de-facto "ruler" of Vyborg was gunned down by a sniper.

Earlier, six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had questioned 36-year-old Vitaly Petrov’s nomination as F1 steward this weekend in light of his widely circulated anti-Black Lives Matter comments.

When asked about Hamilton’s disapproval, Petrov’s Russian countryman Daniil Kvyat said in Portugal: "I haven’t read all the comments, but I don’t think anyone expects everyone to agree with them all of the time.

"It is only natural that people may have different opinions, and he (Petrov) just expressed his own. But I have not followed this story so I am not really ready to comment on it," the Alpha Tauri driver added.