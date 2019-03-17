Villeneuve to miss five F1 races in 2019

Jacques Villeneuve may miss several grands prix in 2019 as he returns to racing.

For the past few seasons, the 1997 world champion has been an expert pundit for Canal Plus (France) and Sky (Italy).

But this year, the 47-year-old will be racing in the European Nascar series, as well as the Italian GT series.

"My schedule is going to be very busy," Villeneuve told Le Journal de Montreal. "I had to make choices because of the conflict of dates."

One of the Nascar races will take place at Zolder, where his father Gilles was killed. "It is important for me to race there," said the former Williams driver.

As he returns to racing, Villeneuve confirms that he will have to skip some grands prix.

"Driving a car is what I do best, although I love to comment on F1 on TV," said the Canadian.

Le Journal de Montreal said Villeneuve will miss the races in Shanghai, Barcelona, Austria, Silverstone and Singapore.