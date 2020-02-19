Vietnam GP ’will not be postponed’ - official

Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

Vietnam insists it is not about to call off its inaugural grand prix.

China’s April race has already been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, but serious questions are now being raised about nearby Vietnam.

However, the new Hanoi race CEO Le Ngoc Chi is quoted by the Vietnamese daily Dan Tri as saying: "It will take place as planned."

Hanoi tourism official Tran Trung Hieu agrees: "The F1 race will not be postponed or delayed.

"It may be sports, but the event has a huge impact on Vietnam and Hanoi’s tourism."

It emerged last week that Vietnam had quarantined some 10,000 residents over the coronavirus crisis, which in total has killed over 2000 people - almost all of them in China.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will inform customers via the media if there is a change," race CEO Le Ngoc Chi concluded.

