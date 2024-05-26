Vettel wanted Red Bull return for 2025 - Marko

By GMM 26 May 2024 - 12:27





Sebastian Vettel wanted to return to Formula 1 for 2025, Dr Helmut Marko has revealed.

The quadruple world champion has clearly flirted with a motor racing comeback, making occasional appearances at grands prix since retiring two years ago and testing Porsche’s Le Mans-ready hypercar some weeks ago.

After shaking the 36-year-old’s hand at Imola a week ago, former F1 driver Christian Danner said he sensed that Vettel knows his career is over.

"Firstly, he probably noticed that he wasn’t in great demand," he told motorsport-magazin.com, adding that Vettel has also clearly lost physical condition.

"He can train a lot," Danner said, "but I think reality is speaking clearly for Sebastian."

Red Bull, for whom Vettel won all four of his world championships, is yet to confirm whether Sergio Perez will definitely be signed up for next season.

And Marko, who brought Vettel into F1 as a teenager, says he has been taking several phone calls from the German recently.

"He asked and called again and again," he is quoted by formel1.de.

"But with Max Verstappen as his teammate, I don’t think it would be a pleasant time for him."

Marko continued: "If I’m well informed, things are going more in the direction of Porsche and I think endurance racing is a good alternative for him."