Vettel still not ruling out racing return

1 December 2023





Sebastian Vettel is still not ruling out a potential return to top motorsport.

The 36-year-old quadruple world champion retired from Formula 1 at the end of last year, but he has consistently hinted that his career may not in fact be over.

"It could be that I’ll get back into it," the German told RTL. "I don’t know what kind of car yet.

"It’s a passion of mine and something that interests me very much," the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver added.

However, Vettel said that doesn’t mean that his return is imminent, as he is "quite happy with the way it is right now".

"Of course it could always happen, because it’s something I miss and when I’m standing next to the track, of course it makes me tingle. It’s not easy to watch."

That’s because Vettel, with a wife and several young children, said he didn’t quit Formula 1 because he was tired of racing. "It was a decision for a lot of other things," he said.

One option for Vettel may be Le Mans and the world endurance championship, where his protege Mick Schumacher will race next year.

"Nothing has been signed so far or decided, but I have the matter in mind," Vettel admits.

As for Schumacher, Vettel says it’s "great" for his 24-year-old friend that he has signed up with Alpine to contest WEC and Le Mans in 2024 alongside his existing Mercedes reserve driver duties.

"It’s great for him that he will sit in a racing car again and race. At the same time he is staying in Formula 1, sticking with it and will continue to learn there," he said.

"I hope he gets the chance in Formula 1 again."