22 January 2021
Vettel spends first day at Aston Martin
"There are still some deficits in that team"
Search
Sebastian Vettel visited the headquarters of his new Formula 1 team for the first time this week, according to multiple media sources.
The sources report that the former Ferrari driver was at Aston Martin’s Silverstone factory where he had a seat fitting and spent several hours in the simulator.
He then returned to his home in Switzerland.
Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland that he is "glad" his fellow German, four-time world champion Vettel, "has a team that is behind him again".
However, he warned: "There are still some deficits in that team. You don’t turn a cow into a tiger overnight."
Aston Martin F1 Team
21 January 2021
add_circle Less critical Villeneuve ’must be right’ - Stroll
19 January 2021
add_circle Vettel must ’answer’ critics in 2021 - Ecclestone
19 January 2021
add_circle Q&A with Lawrence Stroll: F1 is where Aston Martin should be
13 January 2021
add_circle Szafnauer: We can do the Aston Martin name proud right from the get-go
More on Aston Martin F1 Team
Formula 1 news
22 January 2021
add_circle Vesti had Mercedes deal for ’over a year’
22 January 2021
add_circle Saudi Arabia building full circuit for GP
22 January 2021
add_circle Button comes back to Williams F1 as senior adviser
22 January 2021
add_circle Magnussen wins court battle against former manager
22 January 2021