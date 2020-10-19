19 October 2020
Vettel should retire and be F1 ambassador - Stewart
"He could go to some of the best events"
Search
Sir Jackie Stewart says he will be "happy" once Sebastian Vettel decides to hang up his helmet.
Quadruple world champion Vettel has admitted that if he hadn’t landed the Aston Martin seat for 2021, he would have quit.
"If he wants to continue racing, it’s only because he loves the sport so much," triple world champion and F1 legend Stewart, 81, told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Sebastian Vettel is a really nice gentleman who has had a wonderful career, so personally I would be happy if he retired and did what I do.
"He could go to some of the best events and get involved with the best multinational corporations. Vettel would be a great ambassador for the sport," he insisted.
Renault F1 - Alpine F1 Team
16 October 2020
add_circle Abiteboul defends Ocon amid 2021 rumours
15 October 2020
add_circle Still no engine talks with Red Bull - Abiteboul
14 October 2020
add_circle Albon, Ocon, Russell heat up 2021 driver market
14 October 2020
add_circle Alonso admits not back to full speed in F1 car
More on Renault F1 - Alpine F1 Team
Ferrari
20 October 2020
add_circle Haas F1 to assess Ferrari engine situation in 2021
20 October 2020
add_circle Marko hopes Aston Martin treats Vettel fairly
19 October 2020
add_circle Leclerc warns that Ferrari’s recovery will take time
19 October 2020
add_circle Leclerc’s brother not rushing on road to F1
19 October 2020
add_circle Vettel should retire and be F1 ambassador - Stewart
More on Ferrari
Formula 1 news
20 October 2020
add_circle Portugal GP 2020 - GP preview - Williams
20 October 2020
add_circle Portugal GP 2020 - GP preview - McLaren
20 October 2020
add_circle Portugal GP 2020 - GP preview - Haas F1
20 October 2020
add_circle Portugal & Emilia Romagna GP 2020 - GP preview - AlphaTauri
20 October 2020