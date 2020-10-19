Portuguese GP || October 25 || 13h10 (Local time)

Vettel should retire and be F1 ambassador - Stewart

"He could go to some of the best events"

Search

By GMM

19 October 2020 - 11:27
Vettel should retire and be F1 (...)

Sir Jackie Stewart says he will be "happy" once Sebastian Vettel decides to hang up his helmet.

Quadruple world champion Vettel has admitted that if he hadn’t landed the Aston Martin seat for 2021, he would have quit.

"If he wants to continue racing, it’s only because he loves the sport so much," triple world champion and F1 legend Stewart, 81, told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Sebastian Vettel is a really nice gentleman who has had a wonderful career, so personally I would be happy if he retired and did what I do.

"He could go to some of the best events and get involved with the best multinational corporations. Vettel would be a great ambassador for the sport," he insisted.

keyboard_arrow_left

Honda exit ’very dangerous’ for F1 - Horner

Leclerc’s brother not rushing on road to F1

keyboard_arrow_right

Renault F1 - Alpine F1 Team

More on Renault F1 - Alpine F1 Team

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less