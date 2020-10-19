Vettel should retire and be F1 ambassador - Stewart

Sir Jackie Stewart says he will be "happy" once Sebastian Vettel decides to hang up his helmet.

Quadruple world champion Vettel has admitted that if he hadn’t landed the Aston Martin seat for 2021, he would have quit.

"If he wants to continue racing, it’s only because he loves the sport so much," triple world champion and F1 legend Stewart, 81, told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Sebastian Vettel is a really nice gentleman who has had a wonderful career, so personally I would be happy if he retired and did what I do.

"He could go to some of the best events and get involved with the best multinational corporations. Vettel would be a great ambassador for the sport," he insisted.