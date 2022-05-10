Vettel, Schumacher still friends after crash

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher buried the hatchet after crashing in Sunday’s Miami GP.

Each driver immediately blamed the other after Haas driver Schumacher, the son of Vettel’s mentor and hero Michael Schumacher, tried to pass the quadruple world champion.

Vettel, a close friend of 23-year-old Schumacher’s, called the incident "stupid for both of us" as it both cost them points.

"I’ll talk to him about it," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"I tried a move and it’s obviously super difficult to see something in the rear view mirrors,” Schumacher said. "It was very unfortunate, it was a good race to the end."

"I tried not to go super deep, tried to leave a bit of space, but again, clearly was too tight. We’ll have to have a look at it."

The major German newspaper Bild reports that Schumacher and 34-year-old fellow German Vettel spoke to each other on the way to the airport on Sunday evening.

Schumacher commented: "He’s so valuable to me as a friend, all is clear and we move on."