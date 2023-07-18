Vettel not ruling out new F1 role

By GMM 18 July 2023 - 11:16





Sebastian Vettel is not ruling out a return to Formula 1, after retiring as a driver.

The quadruple world champion appeared at the famous Goodwood festival at the weekend with his personal collection of iconic historic F1 cars - all powered by sustainable fuels.

His goal is to show that "you can have fun but perhaps in a more responsible way. It’s something that maybe not everyone has fully understood yet", the 36-year-old German said.

Vettel thinks it’s urgent for motor racing to catch up with the climate change debate because there is a risk that governments will ultimately ban such environmentally-harmful activities.

To that end, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has admitted that a role for Vettel as some sort of sustainability officer may be on the cards.

"We’ll see, but I have some ideas," said Vettel.

"I was in Monaco earlier this year. I had a very good meeting with Stefano."

He says he has actually received "a lot of interest" to get involved in motorsport again, "but I made a goal last year that I want to be free".

"I say no to a lot of things because I want to get to know this version of myself that in a way doesn’t know what to do," said Vettel.

"I also spend a lot of time with my children but I don’t want to live the lives of my children. That will not be my main task even if I want to be there for them," he insisted.

"Sooner or later I will probably find a new challenge."