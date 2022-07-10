Vettel ’not a saint’ amid FIA briefing saga

By GMM 10 July 2022 - 14:19





Despite insisting he tries to "set a good example" in Formula 1, Sebastian Vettel has been penalised for storming out of a meeting in Austria.

The quadruple world champion, who is increasingly involved in social, cultural and environmental activism, had a EUR 25,000 fine suspended for the rest of 2022.

According to stewards, the 35-year-old stormed out of the drivers’ briefing.

"Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the stewards, Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case," a statement read.

Earlier, he hit back at those who believe he should stop moralising and telling people what to do and stick to racing his Aston Martin.

"I’m not a saint, I can’t tell anyone how to behave," the German told Sport1.

"But I try to set a good example and use the Formula 1 platform to inspire people. For example, I drove to Spielberg instead of flying."

He also wore a bee-themed t-shirt in the Red Bull Ring paddock and a bee-themed helmet in his cockpit to promote the idea of sustainability.

"I don’t do it for its own sake, but for the greater good," Vettel insists.

"And maybe when it comes to sustainability, I’m also driven by the typical question asked by Formula 1 drivers - ’Why aren’t we fast enough?’"