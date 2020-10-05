Vettel might buy Aston Martin shares - Wolff
"First and foremost, Sebastian is a racing driver"
Search
Sebastian Vettel might buy shares in Aston Martin.
That is the view of Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss who caused a stir recently by buying into Lawrence Stroll’s new Aston Martin project with a minor stake.
Wolff had also actively encouraged departing Ferrari driver Vettel to switch to Racing Point for 2021, which will be rebranded as Aston Martin next year.
"First and foremost, Sebastian is a racing driver," Wolff now tells Auto Bild.
"It’s about the performance on the track. But that doesn’t mean that he might not buy a few shares as well - especially if the company is still valued low. This opportunity is there of course," he added.
Wolff said: "I also have shares in Aston Martin. But just from a fan’s perspective, I think that Sebastian going there is great. Germany is the second most important market."
Racing Point F1 - Aston Martin F1 Team
add_circle Perez knew Racing Point axe was coming
add_circle Perez quiet amid Haas switch rumours
add_circle Aston Martin to give Vettel ’boost’ - Kubica
add_circle No ’quantum leaps’ for Aston Martin in 2021 - Vettel
More on Racing Point F1 - Aston Martin F1 Team