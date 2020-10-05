Vettel might buy Aston Martin shares - Wolff

Sebastian Vettel might buy shares in Aston Martin.

That is the view of Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss who caused a stir recently by buying into Lawrence Stroll’s new Aston Martin project with a minor stake.

Wolff had also actively encouraged departing Ferrari driver Vettel to switch to Racing Point for 2021, which will be rebranded as Aston Martin next year.

"First and foremost, Sebastian is a racing driver," Wolff now tells Auto Bild.

"It’s about the performance on the track. But that doesn’t mean that he might not buy a few shares as well - especially if the company is still valued low. This opportunity is there of course," he added.

Wolff said: "I also have shares in Aston Martin. But just from a fan’s perspective, I think that Sebastian going there is great. Germany is the second most important market."