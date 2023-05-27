Vettel makes flying visit to Monaco paddock

By GMM 27 May 2023 - 10:12





On his first visit to a Formula 1 paddock since retiring, Sebastian Vettel admitted he has "missed" the sport.

Wearing a plain white shirt and blue pants, the quadruple world champion caught up with old colleagues at his former teams Red Bull and Aston Martin as he visited the Monaco paddock on Friday.

"I’ve missed it, but I’m not here because I missed it," the 35-year-old told Bild newspaper.

"I am here at the invitation of Stefano (Domenicali)."

The German, who retired at the end of last year, arrived in the Principality by car with his family.

"I’m doing very well, the time with the family is very nice, but it flies by," said Vettel.

"It’s definitely nice to fly less and to be on business trips insetad."

Vettel will not return the paddock on Saturday and Sunday.

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko confirmed to Sky Deutschland that he met up with Vettel on Friday.

"He raises his children himself, that was one topic," the 80-year-old Austrian said. "Another topic was the forest," Marko added, referring to his own hobby using his chainsaw in his own forest outside Graz.

"We only spoke very briefly about motor racing. He’s doing well and enjoying life."