Vettel invited to test Formula E car

As rumours about Sebastian Vettel’s future continue, the quadruple world champion has received another alternative job offer.

The 34-year-old German, who is undecided about signing another contract with Aston Martin beyond 2022, has already been invited to test an Indycar and work alongside F1 legend Gerhard Berger in the German DTM series.

Now, Thomas Chevaucher, boss of the DS Techeetah team, is inviting Vettel to Formula E.

The French team has won the all-electric series twice, and runs former Red Bull F1 driver Jean-Eric Vergne.

"Sebastian is very interested in environmental protection and has climate change in mind, just like we do in Formula E," Chevaucher told Auto Bild.

"We do not know to what extent he is interested in continuing his career in Formula E, but we would like to give him the opportunity to try out a CO2-neutral racing car."