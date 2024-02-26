Vettel eyeing Hamilton’s Mercedes seat - Schumacher

By GMM 26 February 2024 - 18:02





Sebastian Vettel really might be contemplating a sensational return to Formula 1, according to fellow German Ralf Schumacher.

Although quadruple world champion Vettel’s younger brother Fabian played down the rumours last week, former grand prix winner Schumacher told Sky Deutschland: "I heard that Sebastian wants to drive a car again.

"Apparently he saw what was going on with the stock market after Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari and that triggered something," Schumacher said in Bahrain.

However, Vettel is not the only candidate, as Mercedes contemplates who to pair with George Russell for 2025 and beyond.

"Whether Russell has the charisma to replace Hamilton in terms of worldwide marketing, or Sebastian Vettel as a German driver at Mercedes, that’s probably too much for him," Schumacher said.

Lando Norris might have been an ideal candidate to replace Hamilton, but just prior to the bombshell news, the 24-year-old inked a new long-term deal with McLaren.

"I could have waited, that option was there," Norris said in Bahrain when asked if he jumped the gun in extending his McLaren deal.

"But I knew that there would be opportunities, and what options I already had, so I have no regrets," he is quoted by nu.nl. "I have confidence in my team."

A driver who most certainly is waiting for the silly season to keep unfolding is Fernando Alonso, who admits he is keeping an eye on Mercedes’ deliberations about who to replace Hamilton with for 2025.

"I’ve already said it and I am not going to repeat it every weekend, because next week it will be the same question and I will be consistent with the answer," the Aston Martin driver told the French broadcaster Canal Plus.

"I know that my position is interesting so I will wait a couple of races," Alonso, 42, added. "I hope to be in the fastest car in 2025."

Ralf Schumacher, however, is not so sure that will be a Mercedes.

"I’m a bit disappointed with them so far," he said after the three days of pre-season testing. "I have the feeling that things will continue like last year.

"That could be why Lewis lost faith in the team and answered Fred Vasseur’s call."