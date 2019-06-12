Vettel ’even stronger’ after Canada GP - Binotto

Mattia Binotto says Sebastian Vettel will "emerge even stronger" from the Canada GP penalty controversy.

Last week, Ferrari dropped its intention to simply appeal the German driver’s lost victory, and vowed instead to push for a "review" of the stewards’ decision.

For that, Ferrari needs to present new evidence about the incident that saw Vettel return to the racing line ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

"For our part, regarding the images and data we have available, we are convinced that there was no misconduct," boss Binotto told Rai.

"Sebastian made a mistake on the grass, but I believe he only tried to recover the car afterwards."

A team spokeswoman confirmed that Ferrari is "evaluating the right to review", amid reports the team has until the French GP this weekend to request it.

Binotto added: "We are trying to bring new elements to eventually have a different outcome. We will see in what form and in what way.

"In any case, we are working hard.

"Knowing Seb, I believe he will emerge even stronger than he was before. For the rest, his reaction is understandable."