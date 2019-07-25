Vettel crisis similar to 2014 - Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has likened Sebastian Vettel’s current ’crisis’ to his time alongside the German at Red Bull in 2014.

Then as the reigning quadruple world champion, Vettel suddenly slumped in form in 2014 after the arrival to the team of Australian Ricciardo.

"That was very different," said Vettel recently when told that his current situation looks similar.

But Ricciardo said at Hockenheim: "I do see the similarities.

"A young guy comes to a strong team and tries to bring the fight to the older guy.

"You should probably ask Seb about this, but I do see the similarities with 2014. But he’s strong enough to handle it," Ricciardo, now at Renault, adds.

He said he has been impressed with the way that ’young guy’ Charles Leclerc has brought the fight to Vettel.

"Charles will keep gaining experience now and become even stronger," Ricciardo tips. "He has the talent, now it depends on him."