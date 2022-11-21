Vettel could return as F1 team boss - Marko

By GMM 21 November 2022 - 12:03





Sebastian Vettel could return to Formula 1 as a driver - or even a team boss.

That is the view of Dr Helmut Marko, a top Red Bull official who as head of Red Bull’s driver program brought a then teenaged Vettel onto the grid some 15 years ago.

Abu Dhabi was a long and emotional farewell weekend for the now 35-year-old quadruple world champion, with the event also attended by Vettel’s father Norbert.

Vettel senior thinks Aston Martin threw away sixth in the constructors’ world championship on Sunday by botching the strategy in his son’s farewell race.

"A strategic disaster," he said, blaming the Silverstone based team for falling behind Alfa Romeo in the final constructors’ standings. "They (Aston Martin) just lost $12 million."

Ultimately, though, the Abu Dhabi 2022 finale will largely be remembered for being Vettel’s much-celebrated last grand prix weekend - for now at least.

"We can all see what personality and what gap he will leave here," Marko told Servus TV.

"But it is his voluntary decision and I am sure that whatever he will do in the future will be something that satisfies him.

"It’s not out of the question that he’ll come back in a top management position. I’m almost 80 so that would be something," the Austrian smiled.

Marko also thinks it’s not out of the question that Vettel may return as a driver.

"Let’s let him plant a few trees now, then we’ll see what happens," he said.